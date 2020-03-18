ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 1,523,626 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523,626 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group accounts for about 2.0% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.74% of TriNet Group worth $227,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TriNet Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 416,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 90,958 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TriNet Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other TriNet Group news, Director L.P. Agi-T bought 144,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $6,738,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $33,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and sold 146,534 shares valued at $8,322,441. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

