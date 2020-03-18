ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 348,939 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,939 shares during the quarter. Belden comprises 1.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.26% of Belden worth $131,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Belden by 27.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 689.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Belden by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Belden stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

