ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 328,587 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 7.07% of Heartland Express worth $122,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Heartland Express by 2,763.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,954 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Heartland Express by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

