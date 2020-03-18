ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 108,471 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,471 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Grand Canyon Education worth $113,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,505,000 after acquiring an additional 686,172 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,539,000 after acquiring an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after acquiring an additional 404,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 724.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 220,092 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.