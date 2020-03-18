Arthur H. Penn Purchases 30,000 Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 2,021,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,742. The stock has a market cap of $176.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 486,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,357,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316,732 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 182,070 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 749,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 168,799 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.