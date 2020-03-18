Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.15 at Raymond James

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$9.15 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AX.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.10.

Shares of AX.UN traded down C$1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,057. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$10.36 and a one year high of C$13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.07.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

