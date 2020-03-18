Artis Turba (ARTIS) Market Cap Tops $108,029.44

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Artis Turba token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Artis Turba has a market cap of $108,029.44 and $966.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Artis Turba has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.44 or 0.02265188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00195159 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars.

