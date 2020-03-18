Aryacoin (AYA) Achieves Market Cap of $270,388.31

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a market cap of $270,388.31 and approximately $11,965.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008311 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,387,406 coins and its circulating supply is 127,787,417 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

