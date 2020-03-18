Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,952 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Ashland Global worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after acquiring an additional 295,252 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after purchasing an additional 156,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASH opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

