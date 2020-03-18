Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

