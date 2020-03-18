Asian Fintech (AFIN) Market Cap Hits $2.02 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $34,513.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.02269676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00195413 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.