ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $30.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.16. 57,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,966. ASML has a 12 month low of $182.77 and a 12 month high of $319.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.04 and a 200 day moving average of $274.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,278,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,174,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

