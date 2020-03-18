Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 124,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.06. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

