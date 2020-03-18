Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,880 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $50,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $624,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $255,203.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.70.

NYSE ARE opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.