Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,957 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $35,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $287.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.10. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

