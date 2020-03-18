Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 17,256 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $47,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.09.

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

