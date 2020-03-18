Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $34,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.