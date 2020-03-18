Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $33,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 718,565 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 857,239 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $132.23 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Cfra raised their price target on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

