Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $53,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,940,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,310,000 after buying an additional 908,364 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 37,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.