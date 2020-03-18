Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $35.12 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,952 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $35,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

