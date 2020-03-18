Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $36.89 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,832 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $36,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

