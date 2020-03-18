Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $44 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Southern worth $44,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,194,326 shares of company stock valued at $138,474,535. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.