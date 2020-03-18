Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $51.48 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,297 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $51,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,993 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,307,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

