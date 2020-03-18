Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Twilio worth $32,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $102,522,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Twilio by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Twilio by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 536,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,807 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,726. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

