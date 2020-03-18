Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $44,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.52.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

