Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $46.90 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,360,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

