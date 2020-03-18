Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,108 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Raytheon worth $40,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $115.98 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.78 and a 200-day moving average of $209.19.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

