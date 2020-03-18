Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,472 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Duke Realty worth $36,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $78,500,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 191,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after acquiring an additional 155,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

