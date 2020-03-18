Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 84,048 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,048 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $47,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,367,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock worth $4,919,759. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

