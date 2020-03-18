Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of American Express worth $54,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in American Express by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 296,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,730 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in American Express by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 253,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

NYSE AXP opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $80.37 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

