Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $62,066,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280,804 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,723,000 after acquiring an additional 422,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,674,000 after acquiring an additional 290,440 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

