Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,530

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,960 ($38.94) to GBX 2,530 ($33.28) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,875 ($37.82).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,769.50 ($23.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,427.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,424.18. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 2,044 ($26.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

