AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,862.14 ($103.42).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,415 ($84.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,294.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,335.73. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

