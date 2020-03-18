Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Director Buys $52,000.00 in Stock

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 92,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,177. Asure Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Asure Software Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $943,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASUR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

