At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.10. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 670,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 360.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 270,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

