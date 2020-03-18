ATBCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. ATBCoin has a market cap of $36,242.80 and approximately $21,292.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Over the last week, ATBCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.03390662 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00762460 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000557 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

