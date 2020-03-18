Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSE:ATH opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. Athene has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Athene will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Athene by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

