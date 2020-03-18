ATLANT Trading Down 27.6% Over Last Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $682,141.97 and approximately $98.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.02252979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00195470 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00035981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Exrates, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

