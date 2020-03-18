Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million.

ACBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $20.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $102,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.