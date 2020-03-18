Atlas Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $200,652.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $200,652.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.02196447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.