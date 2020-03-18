ATN Market Capitalization Reaches $488,448.55 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, RightBTC, Hotbit and Allcoin. ATN has a total market cap of $488,448.55 and $7,311.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02262694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00196190 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Hotbit, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

