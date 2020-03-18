Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Reaches $364,211.10

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 54.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Auctus has a total market cap of $364,211.10 and $42.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, Auctus has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.02272414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00194708 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

