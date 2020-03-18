Aurora 1-Day Volume Tops $627,004.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $627,004.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.03889322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018602 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.