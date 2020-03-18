Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.42.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

TSE APR.UN traded down C$1.97 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 302,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.89. The stock has a market cap of $251.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.