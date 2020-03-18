Autonio (NIO) Market Cap Tops $110,295.33

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 42.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and IDEX. Autonio has a total market cap of $110,295.33 and approximately $7.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.02210962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00194299 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

