Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post sales of $29.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.94 million. Autoweb reported sales of $32.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year sales of $117.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.22 million to $118.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $133.36 million, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $138.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoweb.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

