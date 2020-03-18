Aventus Hits Market Cap of $474,255.31 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Aventus has a market cap of $474,255.31 and approximately $10,524.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Gatecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.02267072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00195888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

