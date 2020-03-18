Avnet to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avnet in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the technology company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

AVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 15,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. Avnet has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.