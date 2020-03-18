AXA (CS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AXA (EPA: CS):

3/11/2020 – AXA was given a new €29.70 ($34.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – AXA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/6/2020 – AXA was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – AXA was given a new €29.70 ($34.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – AXA was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – AXA was given a new €30.50 ($35.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – AXA was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – AXA was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – AXA was given a new €31.50 ($36.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – AXA was given a new €29.42 ($34.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – AXA was given a new €29.42 ($34.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – AXA was given a new €31.50 ($36.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Axa SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.54.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

