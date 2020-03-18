Axe Trading Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00004867 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000673 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001307 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000266 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

